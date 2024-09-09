Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 130,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,098,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.