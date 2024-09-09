Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.02 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Dynex has a market cap of $31.02 million and $779,808.94 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,147,449 coins and its circulating supply is 95,147,165 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,127,613.59389389. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31307309 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $762,391.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

