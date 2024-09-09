E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading 6.1% Higher

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. 156,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,929,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in E2open Parent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 399,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.