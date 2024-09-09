eCash (XEC) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $611.14 million and $21.51 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,214.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.14 or 0.00563522 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00036310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00081952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,754,554,673,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

