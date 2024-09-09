Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

