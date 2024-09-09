Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $8.43 on Monday, reaching $389.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $380.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

