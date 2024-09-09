Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,661 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.49. 45,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,627. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

