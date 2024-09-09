Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,817 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,823,000 after buying an additional 505,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,558 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $11,396,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,490. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.