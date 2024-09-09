Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,467 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,537. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.