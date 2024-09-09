Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $2,335.76 or 0.04306370 BTC on major exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $520.31 million and approximately $2,642.72 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,759 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,758.65441307. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,332.58744168 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26,028.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

