El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 21,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,834.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 49.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 217,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 72,424 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

