Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$134,270.80. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,642 shares of company stock worth $448,935. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELD stock opened at C$21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.52. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$25.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

