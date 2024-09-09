Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Announces $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Elevance Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $41.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $541.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.