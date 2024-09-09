Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 1,416,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,365,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $747.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 126.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 431,274 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

