Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $5.68 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $278,037.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,769,077 coins and its circulating supply is 80,787,665 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

