Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.91. 1,303,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,409,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

