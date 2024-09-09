EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

