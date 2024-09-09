Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 685.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Equinix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $823.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $800.75 and a 200-day moving average of $793.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

