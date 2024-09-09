Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.75 billion and $86.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.48 or 0.00032160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.39 or 0.00562689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00107318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00299543 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00080738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,674,909 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

