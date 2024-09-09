Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,308.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

