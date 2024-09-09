Everdome (DOME) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $5.85 million and $592,685.77 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse."

