Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.96 on Friday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

