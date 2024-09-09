EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Plans $0.20 Final Dividend

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

EVT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVT

In related news, insider Alan Rydge acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.79 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.19 ($20,400.13). Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

EVT Company Profile

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

