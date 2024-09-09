Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 129,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 124,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.