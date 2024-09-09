Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,859,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.