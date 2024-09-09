Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $476.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

