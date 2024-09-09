Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 164,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

