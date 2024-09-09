Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gina A. Richardson Buys 1,300 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $19,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,440 shares in the company, valued at $111,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $15.08. 18,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $566.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

