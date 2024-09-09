Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.48 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $104.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00042539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.