Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $140.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

