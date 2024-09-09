Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

