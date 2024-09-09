Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

