First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $951.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.