First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

