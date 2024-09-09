First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned about 1.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after buying an additional 831,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 339,683 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,372 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

