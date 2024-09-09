First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

