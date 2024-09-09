First Foundation Advisors Has $22.95 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $439.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

