First Foundation Advisors Has $53.07 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $53,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,859,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,939,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

