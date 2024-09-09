First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

