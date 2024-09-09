First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 516,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.50 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.