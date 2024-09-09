First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,480 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

