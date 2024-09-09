First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.
AG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Saturday.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
