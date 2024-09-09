First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

