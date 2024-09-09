FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 61,192 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.38.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.
