Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.71

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.71, but opened at $74.79. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

