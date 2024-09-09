Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.71

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.71, but opened at $74.79. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 483 shares traded.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 6.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.