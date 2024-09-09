Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Down 2.9 %

FTV stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

