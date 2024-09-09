Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.