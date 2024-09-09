Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ERJ opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

