Fox Hill Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.11 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock worth $54,321,570. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.