Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 182 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $470.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $498.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.